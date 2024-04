TOP STORY

Middle East tensions dominated the headlines this week after Iran seized control of a container ship in the Straits of Hormuz on Saturday. Its forces took control of an MSC chartered and operated vessel to add further heat to an already tense situation.

The ship, owned by an affiliate of Zodiac Maritime, has now been stacked close to a number of tankers captured in similar circumstances in the Hormozgan archipelago, between the islands of Qeshm and Hormuz.