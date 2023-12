Just as Rome wasn’t built in a day, shipping will not be able to switch over to less emitting fuels in a day. It is a hard-to-abate industry. We call for more realism to be embedded in the fuel debate and the upcoming regulations.

To reduce shipping’s carbon footprint, we need to abandon the most economical and efficient fuel — heavy fuel oil, also known as HFO — for less economical and/or lesser efficient alternatives.