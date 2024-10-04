In this episode of the Wavelength podcast:

There is one year to go until shipping has certainty over the greenhouse gas rules that will make it decarbonise.

Meanwhile, shipowners continue ordering gas-powered ships, meaning there is a shortage of bunker vessels to supply the fuel, and there are some new companies entering the market to fill the gap.

And there a US-based ESG scorecard ranks 64 listed shipping companies. We look at who is on top, who is at the bottom and who seems to be on a downward slope