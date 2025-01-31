In this week’s episode Host Craig Eason talks with UCL’s leading decarbonisation researcher Tristan Smith about its latest paper showing that only a proposed levy will do the job of funding clean fuels and making the transition equitable.

And Oslo correspondent Matt Coyne discusses the confusing messages from Donald Trump that have tanker brokers scratching their heads.

And the scourge of the industry that just keeps on going. Seafarer abandonment is not only still an issue, it seems to be getting worse.

Wavelength talks to the ITF about its concerns as the number of cases exploded in 2024.