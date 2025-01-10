The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) will have a new director general from 1 April as deputy Alexandros Josephides takes over.

The board of directors made a unanimous decision to appoint Josephides, who is also marine manager.

He will replace Thomas Kazakos, who is taking over as secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) in the UK.

CSC said Josephides has served nearly 30 years at the chamber in a “very productive” career.

He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering, beginning his working life in 1986.

The new CSC head worked in the US, Cyprus and Libya before joining the Cyprus Bureau of Shipping in 1992, where he received training and worked as a marine surveyor.

Article continues below the advert

In 2015, following a proposal by the Cyprus Maritime Administration, he was appointed by the International Maritime Organization as its goodwill maritime ambassador for Cyprus, tasked with promoting shipping professions to younger generations, a position he still holds today.

Josephides said he was deeply honoured by the trust placed in him by the board.

“As I approach 30 years of service with the chamber, I am more committed to build upon the solid foundation already in place and advance the interests of Cyprus Shipping while upholding our industry’s vital role on the global stage,” he added.

“I look forward to working closely with our board of directors, members and associates to build on our successes and embrace the opportunities ahead,” the new boss said.

TradeWinds reported in December that Kazakos was unanimously elected to head the ICS.

The 57-year-old will relocate to London to replace Guy Platten, who is stepping down in June after nearly seven years in charge.

Kazakos will become the “voice of international shipping” for at least five years, with a special focus on talks at the IMO on green shipping issues.

He has been CSC director general since 1995.