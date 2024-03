More women than ever are training for seafaring careers, raising questions about whether the industry is adapting quickly enough to provide supportive working conditions onboard vessels.

Women accounted for 60% of cadets in Sharjah Maritime Academy’s most recent graduating class, two of its latest graduates told TradeWinds.

But just 2% of seafarers globally are female and there is still a feeling that shipping companies are being slow to respond to the needs of women working at sea.