The time was now for Axel Holmen. The longtime sale-and-purchase head at Lorentzen & Co was 40, his children had grown older and he had come to what he described as an “adequate solution” with his former employer — if there was a time to strike out on his own, this was it.

Enter Alpin Shipping, launched earlier this year with former boss Wilhelm Holst as chairman.

“It’s either now or never basically, for my sake,” Holmen told TradeWinds in a recent interview at Alpin’s Oslo office.