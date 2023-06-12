Oslo’s shipping elite — old and new — enjoyed the chance to kick back with friends and colleagues at TradeWinds’ Nor-Shipping party last week.

Tickets to the renowned event on the Christian Radich were among the hottest in town as tens of thousands of shipping people descended on the Norwegian capital for the conference and basked in blazing sunshine and soaring temperatures.

Henning Oldendorff rubbed shoulders with Frontline Management chief executive Lars Barstad, Flex LNG chief executive Oystein Kalleklev, Ifchor co-chief executive Manu Ravano, Affinity (Shipping)’s Richard Fulford-Smith and 260 other guests on the beautiful 86-year-old, three-masted sail training ship.