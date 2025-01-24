The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) has welcomed the release of the Galaxy Leader crew, after they were held captive for more than a year.

However, the federation is urging governments and the maritime industry to do more to safeguard seafarers from becoming “collateral damage”, as well as from piracy and criminalisation.

ITF secretary general Stephen Cotton, said: “Seafarers are the backbone of global trade, connecting our economies and societies, yet too often they become collateral damage in conflicts not of their making.