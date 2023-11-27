Dutch maritime contractor and shipping company Van Oord is handing over the leadership baton to the next generation of the owning family.

The company said the supervisory board is nominating fifth-generation owner Govert van Oord as the new chief executive at a shareholders meeting on 11 April next year.

He will replace fourth-generation owner Pieter van Oord, who has been in the hot seat for 15 years and is leaving to become chief executive of Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam for a four-year term from 1 June 2024.