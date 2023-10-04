Law firm Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has been raising money for a children’s charity to honour the memory of a Singapore partner and his young son killed in a tragic accident last year.

Mehraab Nazir, described as much-loved and greatly respected, and son Zain died in a landslide while trekking in Australia’s Blue Mountains in April 2022.

His wife Ana and their elder son Zahran were treated in hospital for serious injuries, and their daughter Avan for minor injuries and shock.

WFW has since been fundraising for Ripple Africa, a charity committed to promoting children’s education.

This was a cause that the lawyer and his family were great supporters.

Founded in 2003, Ripple Africa is a small, UK-registered charity focused on conservation, education and healthcare in northern Malawi.

The aim is to preserve and sustainably develop the environment, create opportunities for local communities and improve education and healthcare standards.

WFW has been raising money to build a new classroom block in a primary school and support its operation during the first year.

The London-headquartered law firm said a lack of teachers and suitable buildings has resulted in enormous class sizes in Malawi and, with the majority of Malawians never receiving any secondary level education, a good primary education is vital.

WFW Singapore office head Charles Viggers said: “Mehraab was a dearly loved colleague across the whole of our international network and especially, of course, in Singapore, where he was based for most of his WFW career.”

Cycling challenge

He explained that staff have taken part in a number of different initiatives, including a month-long cycling challenge that saw the Singapore team amass a collective distance of 1,195km.

WFW managing partner Lindsey Keeble said: “Mehraab was such a kind and generous person, who cared deeply about making a difference in the lives of those lacking opportunity.

“I am certain he would be delighted with our partnership with Ripple Africa to help give children in Malawi a better education. I am proud that WFW is supporting this initiative and can’t think of a better way to pay tribute to our greatly missed colleague and friend.”