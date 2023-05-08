France’s Bollore Group has pledged to to consider €5bn ($5.5bn) put option offer by CMA CGM for its transport and logistics operations, almost a month after the French container line expressed interest in buying the firm.

Bollore, a French conglomerate, had previously received a “spontaneous indicative offer” on 18 April from Rodolphe Saade-led CMA CGM that valued the operations at €5bn.

Both sides have since been working towards a final deal by Monday, but that has not happened yet, according to individual statements.