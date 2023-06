CMA CGM is taking stakes in two more Spanish ports.

The French container ship giant said it has agreed to acquire 49% of CSP Valencia in the Mediterranean and 38% of CSP Bilbao in the northeast, which it describes as major facilities.

Both are operated by Cosco Shipping Ports (Spain) Holding.

The shares are being acquired from TPIH Iberia.

The terminals connect Spain with the main ports in northern Europe via the Atlantic.