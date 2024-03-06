Singapore-based RightShip is adding sanction screening to its vetting tools in a tie-up with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

The ship-vetting powerhouse says the partnership will integrate LSEG’s World-Check into RightShip’s digital maritime platform and vetting workflows.

This will allow end-users, including charterers, financial institutions, traders, port authorities and ship owners to screen and assess vessels and the maritime companies that they do business with for risks associated with sanctioned or embargoed vessels.