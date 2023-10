Russia has accused a minor group of nations of hijacking the work of the International Maritime Organization as it battles for votes to join an essential decision-making body.

In a pitch to the IMO’s 175 member states, the Russian delegation said the global body is devoting more of its “precious time to political issues” outside its mandate.

The comments are made in an eight-page memo as Moscow seeks re-election to the IMO’s executive body, the council, in a vote in December.