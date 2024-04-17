Leading maritime companies should share their decarbonisation efforts with the International Maritime Organisation, and the industry as a whole, while the industry should stop patting itself on the back about the agreement of the revised decarbonisation strategy last year, argues Arsenio Dominguez, IMO secretary general.

Offering his thoughts at Singapore Maritime Week, Dominguez reiterated that there is no simple answer to the decarbonisation of the industry despite the questions he frequently gets.