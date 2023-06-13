The International Chamber of Shipping has welcomed the Bangladesh government’s ratification of an international recycling convention as it paves the way for its worldwide enforcement.

A Bangladesh government cabinet meeting this week adopted the Hong Kong Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (HKC) into the country's law.

It now means that, with the earlier backing of India, countries representing enough recycling capacity have acceded to the HKC for it to enter into force.