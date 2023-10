Schulte Group ship manager BSM is focused on securing sources of future seafarers amid population decline in traditional crewing nations.

Theophanis Theophanous, managing director of BSM Hellas, said: “In the years to come, it will be even more critical to attract and retain qualified and motivated seafarers.”

BSM has opened a new crew service centre in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and a branch office in Goa, India, expanding its network of wholly owned crew centres to 26.