UK insurer International Transport Intermediaries Club (ITIC) has been forced to reimburse a shipowner for an additional war risk premium (AWRP) after a breakdown in communications.

In its latest claims review, the company shed light on a case where a failure in information transfer sparked a dispute over a $60,000 payment.

ITIC said an unnamed tanker had been contracted for a voyage featuring an option to call in an AWRP area.