Freight-fixing platform Sea has promoted Mads Donkin to become its new product chief officer.

The tech expert was recruited from Danish ship optimisation service ZeroNorth in June.

The London and Copenhagen-based operation, which is owned by UK shipbroker Clarksons, said Donkin was previously vice president of product.

He was earlier vice president of product at ZeroNorth.

Donkin will continue to be based in Copenhagen.

The product boss has more than a decade of experience in product design, management and strategy.

He spent three-and-a-half years at ZeroNorth.

Donkin will now focus on building a seamless experience for Sea’s customers.

Sea chief executive Peter Schroder said: “Mads is exactly the right person to lead Sea’s product team in our journey to become the intelligent marketplace for fixing freight.

“Mads brings a wealth of expertise in developing products that are built with the customer in mind, which will be central in delivering digital solutions that really benefit all users of our platform.”

Donkin said he was delighted with the next step in his career.

“I joined Sea because there’s a wealth of data in the maritime industry with untapped potential, and Sea is playing a vital role in realising this potential in the pre-fixture stage,” he said.

Strategic tie-up

Earlier this month, Sea revealed it had struck another strategic partnership designed to streamline its service.

The Clarksons spin-off said it will work with London’s Spot Ship to integrate its AI email parser solution into Sea and automate the vessel and cargo-matching process.

Spot Ship is built for brokers, charterers and operators, using machine learning to extract key market data points from emails automatically.