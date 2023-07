UK shipbroker Braemar’s shares were suspended on the London Stock Exchange on Monday morning as it investigates a legacy transaction dating from 2013.

The London-listed group had said on 26 June it was requesting a halt to trading. This was confirmed on Monday by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The stock closed at £2.33 ($2.95) on Friday, 16% down from £2.79 before the announcement last month.

The share had gone as low as £2.20 on 26 June. Braemar was trading at £2.42