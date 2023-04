Three dry cargo brokers have resigned from Simpson Spence Young (SSY) in Connecticut, two of whom have left to set up their own shop.

Spot market-focused brokers Caleb Dorsey, Teo Tsagaris and Mike Beatty have left the Stamford office.

Dorsey and Beatty are already at work at their new shop, Ocean Solutions Dry. Tsagaris is on gardening leave for the time being.

The departures leave something of a hole in SSY’s spot chartering activities in Stamford in the meantime.