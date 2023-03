Secondhand sales are continuing to tick over in tanker and bulker markets, but brokers say there is a shortage of modern vessels on offer.

Cleaves Shipbroking shipbroker Einar Straume said there were perhaps fewer ships sold last week than the market has been accustomed to lately, both on the wet and dry side.

This could mean nothing, but could also signal sellers holding back in anticipation of better times ahead, he argued.