Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering expects a takeover by the Hanwha Group to be completed in the first half of this year.

However, the South Korean shipbuilder’s management said it is still awaiting approval for the transaction from several countries.

The deal has yet to win regulatory approval from South Korea, the European Union, Japan, China, Singapore and Vietnam.

Once it gets approval, DSME will raise KRW 2trn ($1.5bn)