South Korea’s shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has failed to deliver three VLGCs to schedule.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the Okpo-based shipbuilder — which took over Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering in May — said it has postponed the delivery of the newbuildings from 31 October 2023 to 15 March next year.

The owners of the three VLGCs were not named but Hanwha said it is speaking with European shipowners.