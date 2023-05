Norway’s Hoegh Autoliners is likely to go ahead with nearly $400m of extra orders for zero-ready car carriers in China.

Analysts believe the move to declare four optional vessels before the deadline this summer makes sense due to rising asset prices and strong interest in the ships already under construction.

The Oslo-listed owner is building eight 9,100-ceu Aurora-class units at China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) for delivery from 2024.