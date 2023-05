John Fredriksen-controlled Seatankers Management has ordered up to eight kamsarmax bulker newbuildings at China’s Qingdao Yangfan Shipbuilding, also known as Qingdao Shipyard.

Shipbuilding sources following Seatankers’ shipbuilding activities said the Norwegian shipowner has ordered four firm ships plus four options.

Sources said Seatankers is paying around $33m apiece for the 82,000-dwt newbuildings. And is scheduled to take delivery of the units between 2025 and 2026.