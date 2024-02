Five workers have died at South Korean shipyards within the first few weeks of 2024, raising industry concerns about pressures on safety as shipbuilders battle to deliver their groaning orderbooks amid labour shortages.

Those working within yards detailed that two personnel have died at Hanwha Ocean this year, one at Sungdong Shipbuilding, another following an incident at Samsung Heavy Industries in January and this week a death and serious injury were recorded at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.