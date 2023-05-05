South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has approved energy and defence contractor Hanwha Group’s buyout of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering clearing the final hurdle for the takeover to go ahead.

On Thursday the FTC gave its conditional approval to the deal with the proviso that Hanwha take “corrective measures” to prevent potential anti-competition practices relating to its supply of military equipment.

Hanwha said: “We decided to accept the authorities’ decision from a broader viewpoint of quickly normalising the management of DSME and strengthening the national competitiveness through nurturing a core industry, despite the managerial limitations due to the conditional approval.