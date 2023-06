A Greek-Italian tug and salvage company said it has entered “a new era” by ordering its first newbuilding.

Vernicos Scafi Tugs and Salvage Maritime will take delivery of the 70-bhp Vernicos Scafi III (built 2023) in early September, the company said.

The vessel, described by the company as “one of the most modern and powerful tugs in Eastern Mediterranean”, is under construction at Med Marine in Turkey’s Eregli Shipyard — a serial builder of such vessels.