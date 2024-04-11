Five banks have been selected by Singapore’s maritime regulator to offer direct debt financing options to support early adopters of electric harbour craft.

DBS Bank, United Overseas Bank, BNP Paribas, KfW IPEX-Bank and Societe Generale were selected from 12 financial institutions that responded to an expression of interest (EoI) proposal.

The Maritime & Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore said the response also affirmed the strong interest in offering alternative financing solutions beyond debt financing to support the transition.