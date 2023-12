An Australian mining and energy company aims to fuel its ground-breaking ammonia-powered vessel for the first time in Singapore in February in the latest waypoint on shipping’s journey to become a zero-emission industry by 2050.

The 2,874-gt Green Pioneer (built 2010), a former offshore supply vessel, has been retrofitted by engineering experts from metals and energy company Fortescue, with two of its four diesel engines now able to run on ammonia.