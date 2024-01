Will Euronav’s proposed merger with CMB.Tech turn the major Belgian tanker owner into the “investable green shipping platform” that chief executive Alexander Saverys wants it to become.

Michael Webber, managing director of Webber Research & Advisory, told the Green Seas podcast he believes the description is “largely accurate” as the merger heads for a shareholder vote on a plan that would ultimately result in rebranding Euronav as CMB.Tech.