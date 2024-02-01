In 2023, the International Maritime Organization adopted a new strategy for shipping’s greenhouse gas emissions, targeting net-zero emissions by around 2050.

In the year ahead, it will carry out important work to turn its ambition into action with policy measures aimed at pushing shipping toward that target, as well as interim checkpoints in 2030 and 2040.

The Green Seas podcast interviewed UCL Energy Institute associate professor Tristan Smith about his expectations for the IMO’s work in 2024.

We also hear from IMO secretary general-elect Arsenio Dominguez and Union of Greek Shipowners president Melina Travlos, who spoke at the International Chamber of Shipping’s Shaping the Future of Shipping conference during COP28 in Dubai.

