Large job creation could be among the many socio-economic benefits of green shipping corridors, new research published at Singapore Maritime Week has found.

A study commissioned by Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) and the US container ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach found that they could also lead to health improvements for local communities as well as economic benefits for participating countries.

In the case of the Green and Digital Shipping Corridor (GDSC) between Singapore and the US West Coast, it was found that it could create over 700 new job opportunities in zero and near-zero emission fuel production by 2030.

The study, conducted by the American Bureau of Shipping, analysed maritime trade flows between Singapore, Los Angeles and Long Beach and provided a baseline of activities and energy demand requirements for vessels operating on the corridor through to 2050.

A total of 642 unique vessels were identified making 1,606 voyages during the period of the study which ran from the first quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2023.

It found that a total of 80% of vessel traffic on the corridor is container traffic, 12% is petroleum products and 6% were ro-ro vessels.

Article continues below the advert

It is estimated that while making those 1,606 voyages, the 642 vessels consumed some 3.9m tons of oil resulting in around 5.7m tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year.

It was also found that the majority of voyages are indirect in nature and energy consumed by direct voyages accounts for just 2.5% of traffic.

It was found that close to 98% of the corridor’s energy demand is currently met with conventional fuels, with much of the remainder being met by LNG.

The study found that the majority of direct voyages between Singapore and California are by petroleum and general cargo vessels.

Other segments typically make at least one interim port call between the two ends of the corridor, with China emerging as the primary destination for intermediary port calls, particularly for handling containerships.

“With the containership and tanker segments being the main drivers for the establishment of a green corridor, it appears that the majority of voyages along the corridor will include other intermediary port calls with the possibility of bunkering,” the study said.

“For this reason, wider collaboration with such intermediary ports should be investigated for the development of sufficient alternative fuel capacity.”

Other key findings of the study were that vessels operating on the corridor represent 7% of the world’s container trade, which is about 1% of Singapore’s, 14.5% of Port of Long Beach’s, and 20% of Port of Los Angeles’ traffic.

Shipping demand on the corridor is estimated to be around 850,000 tons of methanol and 160,000 tons of ammonia annually by 2030, displacing the equivalent GHG emissions from almost 320,000 cars annually.

Commentating on the study, MPA chief executive Teo Eng Dih described shipping as a new pillar in Singapore’s multi-faceted partnership with the US.

“The GDSC with the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach highlights the importance of working with industry, researchers, government and society through innovation and capacity building,” he said.

“With traffic along the GDSC accounting for 7% of the world’s container trade, the initiatives by GDSC partners and stakeholders will help generate growth and new opportunities for maritime professionals.”

Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka said the study provides a sense of scale and scope to inform our implementation of the GDSC.

“Achieving the reductions of greenhouse gas emissions required will take coordination and commitment from public and private stakeholders across the maritime and goods movement industries,” he said.

Port of Long Beach chief executive Mario Cordero said Long Beach and its partners have been very successful in reducing emissions from cargo-handling equipment, trucks and other mobile sources moving cargo in our harbour.

“One of the most important parts of this partnership is it allows us to better understand and target a source of emissions that is hard for us to control as a local seaport authority – shipborne emissions,” he said.

“This work, vital to our net zero-emission quest, will result in economic and health benefits all along the trans-Pacific trade corridor.”