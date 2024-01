Trafigura’s tanker and oil teams are preparing for the worst in a rapidly changing Red Sea situation.

Ben Luckock, the giant trader and shipowner’s global head of oil, told Bloomberg in a televised interview that the group is running a fleet of around 330 tankers currently.

“We are incredibly busy at the moment because about 60% of those tankers are being used by our customer base, not for private Trafigura business,” he said.