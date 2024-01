Idemitsu Tanker has formed an all-Japan team to design and build a low-carbon emission VLCC of the future.

Nihon Shipyard, NYK and Iino Kain are also involved in the project which aims to achieve a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of more than 40% compared with existing tankers.

The tanker will be a so-called malaccamax design, which is optimised to carry crude oil from the Middle East to Japan.