Ambitious Al Seer Marine has finalised a deal to add two more MR tankers to its newbuilding slate in South Korea.

In a filing, the Abu Dhabi-listed shipowner confirmed that the extra vessels have been ordered at a price of AED 156m ($42.5m) each at K Shipbuilding.

TradeWinds first reported the deal in February, but no price was known.

An original order in November 2022 saw four 50,000-dwt clean vessels contracted at a reported cost of $43.75m