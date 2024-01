An aframax tanker put on a US blacklist on 18 January for violating the western price cap scheme on seaborne Russian oil caused a traffic halt in the Bosphorus on Sunday.

Crossings were temporarily suspended in both directions in the waterway, Turkey’s directorate general of coastal safety (KEGM) announced on X at 12:01 local time (10:01 GMT). KEGM did not clarify how long the suspension will last.