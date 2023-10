John Fredriksen’s Frontline is poised to see earnings top $1bn per year after expanding its fleet, analysts believe.

The Oslo-listed company is spending $2.35bn on 24 modern VLCCs from Belgium’s Euronav in the biggest-ever tanker sale-and-purchase deal.

“This move is set to significantly boost earnings,” Clarksons Securities analysts led by Frode Morkedal said.