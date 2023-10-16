“Contrasting dynamics” in global shipping have caused a jump in tanker transits through the Suez Canal, while the Panama Canal has been hit by drought and delays.

Clarksons Research figures show the Suez Canal is on course for record use in 2023.

Researcher David Whittaker said: “Activity through these vital waterways is in sharp focus at the moment as shipping continues to manage complexities and disruption, from shifting trade patterns driven by geopolitics to impacts from weather events and climate change.”