Clarksons Research says tanker owners are still in “very strong territory” as tonne-miles increase and operational “complexities” mount.

The war in Ukraine has changed everything for the crude and product sector, with the UK company’s managing director Stephen Gordon estimating the so-called “dark” fleet handling Russian cargoes could now constitute 10% of capacity.

The research company lists 16,340 vessels in the tanker fleet, suggesting way over 1,000 ships could be dealing in this oil, after hundreds have been sold to unknown interests.