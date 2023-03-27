Clarksons Research says tanker owners are still in “very strong territory” as tonne-miles increase and operational “complexities” mount.

The war in Ukraine has changed everything for the crude and product sector, with the UK company’s managing director Stephen Gordon estimating the so-called “dark” fleet handling Russian cargoes could now constitute 10% of capacity.

Tanker conditions strong for several years before shipyard slots fill
The research company lists 16,340 vessels in the tanker fleet, suggesting way over 1,000 ships could be dealing in this oil, after hundreds have been sold to unknown interests.