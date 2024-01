China Cosco Shipping has ordered six tanker newbuildings at two domestic shipyards.

The contract marked the end of the company’s four-year tanker order drought. Its last deal for the ship type was in 2019, when it booked two 50,000-dwt product tankers, according to VesselsValue.

Cosco Shipping’s tanker arm Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation ordered one MR tanker while another subsidiary, Hainan Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation, signed up for five newbuildings.