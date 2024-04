Just a week after spending $43.5m on a secondhand ship, d’Amico International Shipping (DIS) is committing a further $110.8m to order its first newbuildings since 2015.

The Milan-listed product tanker player announced on Wednesday it has signed a contract to build a pair of 75,000-dwt LR1 vessels at Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding.

The Chinese yard is expected to deliver them in September and November of 2027 respectively.