D’Amico International Shipping (DIS), an owner and operator of 36 product tankers, scooped up its fifth ship this year by exercising a purchase option on a vessel it already had on bareboat charter.

The Milan-listed company said in a statement on Tuesday it is spending $21.4m on the 50,000-dwt High Loyalty (built 2015).

This is far below the $36.8m that the Signal Ocean online platform estimates the ship is currently worth.