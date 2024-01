Houthi-backed forces could be planning to renew their shipboarding campaign in the Gulf of Aden after a failed attack on a Maersk container ship last month, the European naval force has warned.

The Atalanta security mission said that the resurgence of skiffs harassing ships near the Bab el-Mandeb strait suggested a return to the tactic after the deaths of 10 Houthi operatives on 31 December.