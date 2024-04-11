The Saverys family’s clear-out of previous management at Euronav cost nearly $6m, figures in its annual report show.

All the Belgium tanker owner’s top bosses left last year as a result of the failed merger with John Fredriksen’s Frontline and the subsequent deal in which the Saverys took control.

The company’s remuneration report for 2023 shows that former chief executive Hugo De Stoop, who left by mutual agreement in May, received a basic salary of €141,000 ($151,000), with a termination fee of €1.7m