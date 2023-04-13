Euronav chairman Grace Reksten Skaugen has hinted at discussions behind the scenes as the tanker company seeks to accommodate the opposing views of its two biggest shareholders.

The Belgian VLCC and suezmax specialist has been the subject of a three-way tug-of-war between management, tycoon John Fredriksen and the Saverys family after a merger with Fredriksen’s Frontline collapsed in January.

“From a corporate perspective 2022 was dominated by our discussions to merge with our respected competitor Frontline whose main owner had built a significant shareholding,” Skaugen said in the company’s annual report.