US energy major ExxonMobil has pencilled in berths for up to four shuttle tankers with a South Korean shipbuilder following a tender process.

Newbuilding sources said ExxonMobil — which often conducts its shipping business through its SeaRiver Maritime arm — has set aside two berths at Samsung Heavy Industries.

Brokers said the company floated a tender to shipbuilders for two firm vessels plus a pair of optional slots in late 2023.