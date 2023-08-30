All vessel calls in and out of Gabon have been stopped following claims of a coup.

Security consultancy Ambrey reported that shipping movements have] been halted in the West African country after an announcement early on Wednesday morning by military officials.

The group appeared on national television saying it had seized power after the election of president Ali Bongo for a third term.

“Please be advised all vessels transiting or calling ports around the area to be vigilant and alert,” Ambrey said.

Ambrey confirmed that Libreville port operations have stopped.

The port authority advised a vessel due to berth this morning to await further instructions in the anchorage.

Article continues below the advert

Another merchant ship intending to depart the port was refused clearance to exit.

No vessels have entered or departed the port since the coup announcement, Ambrey said.

The military officials claimed the result of the election lacked credibility, according to the Guardian.

The group said it was representing all of Gabon’s security and defence forces.

The officers added the election result had been cancelled and all borders closed until further notice.

Loud sounds of gunfire could be heard in the capital, Libreville, Reuters reported.

“In the name of the Gabonese people … we have decided to defend the peace by putting an end to the current regime,” the officers said on television.

Bongo won with 64.27% of the vote.

Opposition parties called the delay-plagued process fraudulent, however.

Bongo had been seeking to extend his family’s 56-year grip on power.